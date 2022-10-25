Head-To-Head Comparison: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) versus ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and ADMA Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 11.81 -$145.54 million ($1.56) -0.57 ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 6.45 -$71.65 million ($0.42) -6.33

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 262.40%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 73.87%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Volatility and Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -51.94% -36.07% ADMA Biologics -66.44% -54.78% -23.74%

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

