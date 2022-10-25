Head to Head Comparison: TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties pays out -29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG RE Finance Trust 37.31% 7.13% 1.94% Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 2.46 $138.55 million $0.97 7.90 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 2.86 -$1.24 million ($1.57) -3.14

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TPG RE Finance Trust and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 1 1 3.00 Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 48.50%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

