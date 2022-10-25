Head-To-Head Contrast: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 2.86 -$1.24 million ($1.57) -3.14 Agree Realty $339.32 million 15.41 $122.27 million $1.89 34.66

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Generation Income Properties and Agree Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Agree Realty 0 2 8 1 2.91

Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $78.77, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Agree Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Generation Income Properties pays out -29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 148.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95% Agree Realty 37.13% 4.38% 2.74%

Summary

Agree Realty beats Generation Income Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

(Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.