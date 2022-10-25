Head to Head Review: Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, indicating that its stock price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Affinity Energy and Health alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A iSpecimen -84.89% -36.25% -29.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $11.14 million 1.22 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Affinity Energy and Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Affinity Energy and Health and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 2 0 3.00

iSpecimen has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 692.48%.

Summary

Affinity Energy and Health beats iSpecimen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Energy and Health

(Get Rating)

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About iSpecimen

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Energy and Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Energy and Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.