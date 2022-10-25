Head to Head Review: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) vs. CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and CompoSecure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $817.84 million 0.21 $59.33 million ($2.36) -1.84 CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.51 $13.51 million N/A N/A

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -9.30% -15.53% -1.05% CompoSecure N/A -1.28% 5.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares CURO Group and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.7% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CURO Group has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CURO Group and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00

CURO Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.75%. CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 169.93%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Summary

CURO Group beats CompoSecure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

