Head-To-Head Review: ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) versus Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

ProKidney and Coherus BioSciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences -83.47% -422.10% -36.01%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences $326.55 million 1.99 -$287.10 million ($2.98) -2.81

This table compares ProKidney and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProKidney has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ProKidney and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

ProKidney presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.89%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.00%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than ProKidney.

Summary

ProKidney beats Coherus BioSciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; and CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

