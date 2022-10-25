Head to Head Survey: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NatWest Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lloyds Banking Group 2 2 6 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.79 billion 1.68 $4.49 billion N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group $51.49 billion 0.64 $7.95 billion $0.32 6.00

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than NatWest Group.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group N/A N/A N/A Lloyds Banking Group 20.69% 10.41% 0.61%

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats NatWest Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and financing solutions to start-up, SME, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The RBS International segment offers banking various products and services to institutional customers. It also operates in wholesale branches and fund depositary service businesses. The NatWest Markets segment provides services to corporate and institutional customers for the management of financial risks for achieving short-term and long-term sustainable financial goals. NatWest Group plc operates approximately 800 branches and 16,000 physical points of presence. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, debt financing, and debt capital market services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance, investment and wealth management products and services. It also provides digital banking services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

