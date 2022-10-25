Henry Schein (HSIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.75-$4.91 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSIC stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. Henry Schein has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

