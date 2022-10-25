Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Lowered to $145.00 at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.60.

HRI opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $113.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

