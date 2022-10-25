Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Hercules Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.74 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,272.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

