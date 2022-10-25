HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $449.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

