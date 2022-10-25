High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Trading 0.6% Higher

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50. 5,729,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on High Tide from C$4.45 to C$2.80 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

High Tide Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

