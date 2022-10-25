HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Trading Up 5.9%

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.34 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 11,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 21,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HQI shares. TheStreet raised shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

HireQuest Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 35.01%. Equities analysts forecast that HireQuest, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HireQuest by 58.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter worth $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter worth $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

