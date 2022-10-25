Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Trading Up 3.1% on Strong Earnings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 171,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,091,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

