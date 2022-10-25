Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 7,756,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

