Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.35. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

