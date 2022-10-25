Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Down 2.3%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 1,175,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 20,316,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

