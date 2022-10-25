Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Shares Up 0.1%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 4,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 47,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 422,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

