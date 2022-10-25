ICICI Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 20,800 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,561% compared to the typical volume of 1,252 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ICICI Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 37.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of IBN opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.