ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.56.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $178.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.