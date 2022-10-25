iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 242.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 8.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

