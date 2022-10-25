ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading Down 0.8%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.59. 13,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 23,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.56.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 117.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.