ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Trading Down 0.8%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.59. 13,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 23,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.56.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 117.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

