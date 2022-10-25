Imperial Petroleum Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 14,466 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average daily volume of 9,380 call options.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMPP opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

