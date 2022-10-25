INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Up 4.7%

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 161,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 274,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.20 million for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.
INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.
