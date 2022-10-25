INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE) Shares Up 4.7%

INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 161,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 274,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

INNOVATE Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.20 million for the quarter. INNOVATE had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of INNOVATE by 69.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of INNOVATE in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

