Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP – Get Rating) by 1,252.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.