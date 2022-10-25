Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Trading Down 1.4%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 9,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 16,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

