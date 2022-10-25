Insider Buying: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,300 Shares of Stock

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul Packer bought 6,300 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,556.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paul Packer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Paul Packer bought 237 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $237.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.82. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

