Insider Buying: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,300 Shares of Stock

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul Packer bought 6,300 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,556.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Paul Packer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Paul Packer bought 237 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $237.00.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.82. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.