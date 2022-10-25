Insider Buying: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,453,924 shares in the company, valued at $38,035,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 9,464 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $145,083.12.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 100 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,550.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 33,484 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $514,314.24.

On Friday, October 7th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 3,615 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $55,996.35.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 26,331 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $422,085.93.

On Monday, September 26th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 60,000 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $947,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 28,506 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $457,236.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $509,382.81.

Joint Price Performance

JYNT opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

