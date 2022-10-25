Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $16,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,178.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AlloVir Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in AlloVir by 69.4% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 466,300 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.