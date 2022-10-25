Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $16,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,178.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AlloVir Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in AlloVir by 69.4% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 466,300 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

