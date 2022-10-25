Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $16,353.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,641.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

TRDA stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $616.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.