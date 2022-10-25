Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $16,353.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,641.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
TRDA stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $616.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
