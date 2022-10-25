Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

INSP stock opened at $174.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.05. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 1.54. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.