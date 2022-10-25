Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 2,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.