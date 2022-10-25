Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.75. 109,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 25,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.