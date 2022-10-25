Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 13,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.