Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,857 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 241,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

