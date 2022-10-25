Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $192.32.

