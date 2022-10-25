Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

Shell (LON: SHEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/14/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/13/2022 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/10/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/26/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/19/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/16/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/15/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/15/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/13/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/9/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shell Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,345 ($28.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,288.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,225.86. The company has a market cap of £167.93 billion and a PE ratio of 557.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

