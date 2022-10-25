Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Up 3.1%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Investor AB (publ) Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

