iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading 2.1% Higher

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 68,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 188,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on IPW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on iPower to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on iPower in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
