iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading 2.1% Higher

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 68,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 188,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on iPower to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on iPower in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the first quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

