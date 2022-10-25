Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) vs. Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Financial Contrast

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Iron Mountain and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Iron Mountain presently has a consensus target price of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus target price of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 87.58%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.49 billion 3.09 $450.22 million $1.26 37.85 Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Iron Mountain and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 7.70% 60.58% 3.28% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

