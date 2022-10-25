iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY) Shares Down 0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHY – Get Rating) were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.87 and last traded at $80.92. Approximately 3,678,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,966,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43.

