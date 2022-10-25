iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.85 and last traded at $92.40. 31,276,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 20,610,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.17.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.84.
