iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 1,087,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 270,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.
