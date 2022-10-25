iShares MSCI China ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,253 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 228% compared to the typical volume of 1,600 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,844 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 311.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,770 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $72.84.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.