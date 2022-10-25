iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

