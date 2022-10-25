iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.45 and last traded at $71.07. 20,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 24,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.16.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50.

