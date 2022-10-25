iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Stock Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,878,000 after buying an additional 2,153,680 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,984,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,174,000 after buying an additional 101,671 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,950,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,245,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,230,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

KSA stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $51.12.

