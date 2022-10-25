iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.