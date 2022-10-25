iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.