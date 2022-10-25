Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Issuer Direct stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.